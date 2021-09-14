type here...
Rev. Owusu Bempah taken back to cells after he was reportedly rushed to Police Hospital

By Mr. Tabernacle
Owusu Bempah
A new report recieved has it that the leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been taken back to the cells after he was rushed to the hospital.

News went viral yesterday that Rev. Bempah was rushed to the police hospital for treatment after he was denied bail by an Accra High Court today Monday 13th September.

It was also reported that Bempah has been handcuffed to his sickbed and is under police guard ensuring his safety.

Reports say he was treated and discharged in hours and returned to cells to start his one-week remand. He is to reappear before the court on 20th September 2020.

Source:GHPAGE

