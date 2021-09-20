type here...
Rev Owusu Bempah visits Bawumia in his house after court bail

By Mr. Tabernacle
Rev Owusu Bempah has paid a visit to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his house after court bail.

The preacher visited the Vice President to sympathise with him over the death of his mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has lost his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia on September 13, 2021.

The NPP Prophet, in the house of the Veep, signed the condolence book opened for the public.

From pictures that have emerged online, it captures the beautiful moment the two met, hugged and talked.

As at the time the mother died, Rev. Bemaph was facing the law with his 4 junior pastors for threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popular as Nana Agradaa.

The Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International was arrested in the late hours of Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Source:GHPAGE

