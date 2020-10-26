Rev Owusu Bempah will be killed after 31st night – Prophet Nhyiraba

Rev Owusu Bempah’s life is in great danger says Prophet Nhyiraba, a popular Ghanaian pastor.

In an interview, the renowned man of God known for his in-depth prophesies about Ghana and some famous personalities has once again dropped another that’s shaking grounds.

Nhyiraba speaking in a special convo on Koo TV said Rev Owusu Bempah would be killed on the 31st of December,2020 if he is not careful. He stated that Bempah will be murdered after his annual 31st Night prophecies.

2020 has been a year full of surprises. Personally, I will never forget this year so I know you[reader] will also not forget the bad experiences this year has brought to us and the world at large.

From the outbreak of the deadly covid-19 to countless road accidents, brutalities across some African countries and here in Ghana are series of death prophecies.

One shocking thing about these doom prophecies is that they are all about bigger figures and the forthcoming general elections. None of the prophecies has a good omen. It’s serious.

Back to the subject, Prophet Nhyiraba revealed that Bempah is a true man of God but one thing keeps him incarcerated in his journey with God and as a preacher.

He disclosed that his[Owusu Bempah’s] lust for girls/women is one thing that does not makes him very active in the spiritual realm as he is supposed to be.