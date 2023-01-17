Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng via a communique has addressed allegations of corruption, conflict of interest and dual identity against him.

The Man of God in the release mentioned that his attention has been drawn to the defamatory publications by the MP for Noth Tongu, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa and as such the statements by the former about him are twisted narration.

Mr Kusi further in the signed release stated categorically that Mr Ablakwa’s allegations against his person are malicious political agenda.

He added that there has never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed by him in his dealings with the Government of Ghana or the National Cathedral.

Closing in on his submissions in reaction to the wild allegations, Rev Kusi Boateng remarked that he’ll continue to contribute his quota to the National Cathedral Project and offer his services to Country Ghana.

Ablakwa fingers pastor in GHS2.6m National Cathedral scandal, drops evidence

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, has claimed that a board member owns JNS Talent Company, which received GH2.6 million from the National Cathedral Secretariat for talent mobilizations.

In a tweet last Wednesday, the legislator stated that JNS Talent Centre Ltd, which is said to operate a daycare centre in Dawhenya, received about GH2.6 million to assist in the construction of the cathedral.

The congressman has now disclosed that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the owner of JNS Talent.

However, Mr Ablakwa asserts that records in his hands show that Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, who continues to hold the position of Executive Council Member/Director on the National Cathedral Board.