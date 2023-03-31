- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Presidency has released its Annual Report on the total number of Staffers at the Office of the President at the Jubilee House.

The report submitted to Parliament covers the period between 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022 and shows at least 1,048 people make up the staffing of the seat of the president.

“The report covers three key areas, namely the number of Presidential Staff employed at the Office of the President during the period, the ranks and grades of these staff, and employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

The number of Political Appointees at post at the Office of the President is 361, out of which two (2) are Ministers of State and forty-four (44) are Senior Presidential Staffers.

This is in addition to 687 civil and public servants at the Office of the President.

This report was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, March 30, from the Presidency.

The statement added that out of the 361 staff at the Presidency, only 163 work at the Jubilee House.

According to the statement, they work at offices they have been assigned to.

“It is important to note that out of the 361 persons who are political appointees at the Office of the President, only 163 work physically at the Jubilee House. The others work in the offices to which they have been assigned.”