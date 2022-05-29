Revealed: Afenyo Markins joins Free Mason; Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Afenyo Markins has joined the Freemasonry Grand Lodge in Ghana.

Photos of the Effuttu MP in his freemason attire have hit the internet, and Ghanaians have mixed feelings.

For the uninitiated, they assert loosely that the freemason movement is an occultic organisation where blood is shed and human sacrifices are made.

Others also do support the fact that Afenyo Markins has made the right choice by joining an organisation that will help him grow spiritually as a fine politician with the right ideologies imbibed in him.

Awal Mohammed wrote: So Afenyo Markin is a member of Freemason? Eeeeeiiiiii.

Leslie wrote: Free Mason no be occult though

Kondi wrote: That’s why they’ll do anything for power. They can kill and they won’t be hurt.

Emmanuel wrote: Nothing wrong with it. You choose your group of people you associate with in name of religion and social club so long as its not illegal

Ghana’s Freemasonry history dates back to the early nineteenth century when the country’s first Masonic lodge was established.

During the British colonial period, European residents brought the practice of Freemasonry to the Gold Coast and other Commonwealth territories.

Currently, Freemasonry is a large movement in Ghana with prominent personalities like Otumfuor Osei Tutu II and former President Kufuor being members.

In fact, in 2017, the United Grand Lodge of England wrote: