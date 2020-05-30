Mr Drew’s ‘Eat’ song which features Stonebwoy has been taken down by YouTube on the grounds of copyright claims.

The song after the visuals was released hit over 150,000 views on YouTube, but unfortunately had to be taken down including its streams.

It seems Stonebwoy and Mr Drew have a low-key antagonist watching their moves and warranting that they put themselves in check.

The song according to reports a sampled version of POWER star, Rotimi’s ”Love Riddim”, a popular single from Rotimi’s ”Walk With Me” album released in July 2019.

YouTube took the video down after Rotimi’s record label, EMPIRE made copyright infringement claims against Mr Drew’s song.

Following that, Ghpage has come across a new development on the issue which suggests that a Ghanaian artist by name “Emany Official” on Instagram sent a couple of messages to Rotimi that an artist in Ghana has stolen his song and made a video of it.

This compelled Rotimi to take down the video and on a copyright basis. The singer then responded to Emany that he has taken the video and thanked him for reporting the video to him.

Rotimi is a signee on 50 Cent’s G Unit label. His song is registered under LatinAutor – PeerMusic, Kobalt Music Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA – UBEM, UMPI, BMI – Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor, and 7 Music Rights Societies.

We are yet to find out Mr Drew and Stonebwoy’s reaction to this news as the story is trending all over social media.