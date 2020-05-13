LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Revealed: Photos of Sarkodie's unseen 'twin brother' goes viral
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Revealed: Photos of Sarkodie’s unseen ‘twin brother’ goes viral

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Ghpage.com has come across a young man on social media who can easily pass as the biological twin brother of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu-Addo aka Sarkodie.

The unidentified young man’s photos after it surfaced on the internet has since gone viral and some netizens are calling out to Sarkodie to check again if he has a brother somewhere he’s not aware of.

This is the first time in years catching a glimpse of Sarkodie’s striking resemblance on social media.

SEE PHOTOS OF SARKODIE’S ‘TWIN BROTHER’

Do you see the resemblance? Share your thoughts with Ghpage.com in the comment section.

