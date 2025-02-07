REVEALED: Why Kyle Walker’s wife rejected huge £750k Celebrity Big Brother offer

Annie Kilner, the wife of footballer Kyle Walker has reportedly rejected a huge £750k Celebrity Big Brother offer as she targets an alternative TV show appearance later in the year.

According to The Daily Mail, the 33-year-old model and influencer was reportedly “ITV’s top target” for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. Regardless of the lucrative offer and strong interest from show producers, Kilner has opted not to take part. What informed her decision, is her nine-month-old son, Rezon, whom she does not want to leave for the extended filming period of three weeks.

While Celebrity Big Brother may not part of her options, Kilner is believed to be more keen on participating in other major reality shows such as ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! or the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A close pal of Kilner explained why she had no interest in Celebrity Big Brother, stating that the high-pressure environment and the nature of the show were key deterrents.

TV executives are particularly eager to sign Kilner because she has yet to publicly address the turmoil surrounding her marriage to Kyle Walker, who has been involved in a high-profile scandal. Walker, a father of six, has had two children with socialite Lauryn Goodman, leading to widespread speculation about the state of his marriage with Kilner.

Regardless of the turbulence in their relationship, there are indications that Kilner and her children could relocate to Italy if Walker’s loan deal at AC Milan extends beyond the current season. For now, however, she remains focused on family life and spending time with her nine-month-old son Rezon.