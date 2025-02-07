type here...
Sports

REVEALED: Why Kyle Walker’s wife rejected huge £750k Celebrity Big Brother offer

By Kwasi Asamoah

Annie Kilner, the wife of footballer Kyle Walker has reportedly rejected a huge £750k Celebrity Big Brother offer as she targets an alternative TV show appearance later in the year.

According to The Daily Mail, the 33-year-old model and influencer was reportedly “ITV’s top target” for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. Regardless of the lucrative offer and strong interest from show producers, Kilner has opted not to take part. What informed her decision, is her nine-month-old son, Rezon, whom she does not want to leave for the extended filming period of three weeks.

While Celebrity Big Brother may not part of her options, Kilner is believed to be more keen on participating in other major reality shows such as ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! or the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A close pal of Kilner explained why she had no interest in Celebrity Big Brother, stating that the high-pressure environment and the nature of the show were key deterrents.

TV executives are particularly eager to sign Kilner because she has yet to publicly address the turmoil surrounding her marriage to Kyle Walker, who has been involved in a high-profile scandal. Walker, a father of six, has had two children with socialite Lauryn Goodman, leading to widespread speculation about the state of his marriage with Kilner.

- GhPage

Regardless of the turbulence in their relationship, there are indications that Kilner and her children could relocate to Italy if Walker’s loan deal at AC Milan extends beyond the current season. For now, however, she remains focused on family life and spending time with her nine-month-old son Rezon.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay apologises after being sentenced to prison

Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irosanga "Igbudu" dies

Nollywood in grief again as veteran actor Columbus Irosanga “Igbudu” dies

GhPageSports

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Gevera dies

“My duabo killled Geversa” – Akosua Allegation brags and jubilates

Akosua Allegation
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways