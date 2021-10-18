type here...
You won’t die – Adu Safowaa assures Funny Face

By Qwame Benedict
Adu Safowaah and Funny Face
Actress and socialite Gloria Adu Safowaah has shown support to depressed comic actor Funny Face real name Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng following his act yesterday.

According to Adu Safowaah, she has had a lot of revelations about Funny Face in the past wants to assure him that he is not going to die.

She continued that the actor should just give out the generous heart that he has always given to others to God since he is the only person to help him out of this.

She posted: “I have had so many revelations about you. You won’t die.

ALL YOUR MAKER above is asking from you is, HE NEEDS YOUR HEART, the generous heart, you have decided to give to your fellow mortals that will die as yourself, Give it to him THE IMMORTAL GOD? & watch him LORD PERFECT ALL THAT concerns you?.

It is WELL with you @therealfunnyface “

Adu Safowaah post

Funny Face has been battling with depression for some time now and it’s believed that things got out of hands yesterday making him record a video to insult some personalities who have been of great help to him.

He took it a notch higher by threatening to kill her baby mama and then commit suicide afterwards.

Source:Ghpage

