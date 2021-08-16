type here...
News

Reverend Father recorded kissing female students of St Monica’s College of Education during church service (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
A video of a Reverend Father of the St Monica’s College of Education at Mampong in the Ashanti Region locking lips with some female students of the institution has gone viral online.

The clip which is spreading like wildfire on social media sees three students lined up and taking turns to exchange passionate kisses with the man of God behind a pulpit in the presence of a seemingly large congregation.

The act, which is termed as a “holy kiss” among persons familiar with it, seeks to officially welcome new converts of the school to the body of Christ Jesus.

Wearing a green and white liturgical robe, the Reverend Father draws each of the students towards himself and plants his lips on theirs.

The congregation, largely made up of students, are seen cheering as the supposed consecrated activity goes on.

Watch the video below

It is not yet known if it is a norm in the school that female students need to exchange so-called “Holy kiss” with the Reverend Father as an act of welcoming them into the church.

However, the video has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Source:GHPage

