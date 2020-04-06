- Advertisement -

Auntie B, one of Ghana’s bigger figure on the TV screens of “Efiewura” fame has described the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Kwaku Agyei Antwi aka widely known as Rev. Obofour as a modern-day god.

According to Auntie B, Rev. Obofour has saved her life countless times thus declaring him as a god is suitable and prudent.

The actress speaking in an exclusive interview with blogger ZionFelix said she was very frail and devastated when she first met with Rev Obofour.

“Someone introduced me to him several years ago at a time that I was very sick and broken but that encounter helped me regain my life and strength and that is why I describe him as my god”. Auntie B said.

Detailing her experiences with the man of God during the couselling session she said he treated her with such respect and made sure she left his presence with a healing.

“Sincerely I was so pleased with how he even treated me at the counseling session. He welcomed me wholeheartedly without even knowing much about me.” She revealed.

However, she swiftly annulled rumors circulating that she is still at Rev. Obofour’s church due to a car she received from the man of God not long ago.