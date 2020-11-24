type here...
I never prophesied anywhere Trump will win the USA election- Owusu Bempah clears the air

By RASHAD
Donald Trump - Rev Owusu Bempah
Donald Trump - Rev Owusu Bempah
The founder and General overseer of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Dr. Owusu Bempah has finally spoken on allegations in the media that he prophesied a win for the outgoing president of Ghana, Donald Trump and it failed.

According to Reverend Owusu Bempah, God vividly showed him a vision of Donald Trump losing the 2020 United States of America elections which were held in November.

SEE ALSO: I’ll attack Mahama spiritually if Mugabe and Kelvin Taylor insult me again – Owusu Bempah (VIDEO)

He explained that in the vision he saw an angel from heaven taken the keys to the USA from Donald Trump for turning his back on him after winning the election in 2016.

He even informed Arcbihsop Duncan Willimas and other powerful men of God who also inturn told Paula White, the spiritual counselor of Donald Trump.

After he was informed Paula White has been told of the vision and they were praying over it, he hoped Donald Trump be forgiven if had genuinely repented then God might make him the leader again.

It was strictly his opinion he was sharing and never said anywhere that God had told him Donald Trump will win the 2020 election in the USA. What God told him was “Trump will lose the election” and he spoke about it to all the people who mattered.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

SEE ALSO: John Mahama can never be President whiles I’m alive – Rev Owusu Bempah

Rev. Owusu Bempah accused his critics including the NDC of cutting a portion of an interview he was speaking his own opinioned spread it to disgrace him.

Owusu Bempah made all these revelations in an exclusive interview with GhPage’s Rashad when the team paid a visit to his mansion.

Watch The INTERVIEW Below

Owusu Bempah in the same interview revealed another prophecy God has shown him about John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP.

SEE ALSO: Rev Owusu Bempah angrily invokes curses on those trolling him over failed prophecy

The man of God claims he saw John Mahama carrying 4 coffins that were full of toilet whiles Nana Addo was carrying 4 wells which were filled with honey and water.

Source:GHPAGE

