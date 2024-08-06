type here...
GhPageEntertainmentReverse your statement against me - Adom Kyei to Christian Council
Entertainment

Reverse your statement against me – Adom Kyei to Christian Council

By Qwame Benedict
The founder and leader of Believers Worship Center aka Philadelphia Movement has sent out a final warning to the Ghana Christian Council for their statement against him.

The Preacher some weeks ago got the whole Christiandom talking after claiming his face was going to be used to represent Jesus Christ in the next 500 years.

“Listen to me, for the next 500 years, the images of Jesus you see on calendars and in pictures around. I have been instructed to replace it with my face,” he told his church members.

After his comment, the Christian Council released a statement warning Ghanaians about his comment and against false teachers and Messiahs.

During his Church service last Sunday, Prophet Adom Kyei aka the Voice of God asked that the Christian Council had forty (40) days to retract their statement or they face his wrath.

According to him, failure by the Christian Council to retract their statement against him means their Church will collapse after the 40-day ultimatum.

Watch the video below:

Source:GHPage

