I have revived rap music in Ghana – Sista Afia

The self-acclaimed Queen Solomon of GH music Francisca Gawugah known by the stage name Sista Afia has yet made another profound statement about rap music in GH.

She says she’s the force behind the revival of GH rap music in these recent times and she has also given free hype to some of the rappers as well. Eno Barony was a target.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana in an interview at OKay FM, Sista Afia addressed on her beef with Eno and the alleged Ghostwriter of her rap songs which we all believe is Medikal.

She said she writes every rap song on her own and Medikal has never since her appearance in the industry write a line/verse for her before.

On the beef, she said it was to revive the rap game in GH and truly it has as all other female rappers have also joined in to show their rap prowess.

Further in the interview, she refuted all claims that she’s having an affair with Medikal and Bisa Kdei as alleged by Eno in her diss song.

Sista Afia for the first time hinted on a possible collaboration between herself and Eno on a high- life song but on condition that Eno pays her for the free hype given so far amid beef.