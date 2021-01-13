Rex Omar drops the latest hint on Bulldog’s arrest

- Advertisement -

Social media has been buzzing since the news of Bulldog’s arrest went viral. On January 11, 2021, it was published that the former artist manager of Shatta Wale and brand manager at Zylofon Media was arrested by the BNI.

According to intelligence, Lawrence Nana Asiamah aka Bulldog was picked by the Bureau of National Investigation for threatening the President of Ghana, Nana Addo whiles on Mcbrown’s show on UTV.

Bulldog in an altercation with controversial media personality, Afia Schwar in reaction to her claims said: “President Akufo Addo will not finish his 4-year term if he does not pay Menzgold customers”.

It has by far become the topic for discussion across all social platforms as some staunch NDC supporters have pushed for the release of Bulldog after the BNI took him in over his comments about President Akufo Addo.

See some reactions below;

Well, there’s a new update on Bulldog’s arrest. Rex Omar, Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), has hinted that the Artiste Manager will today be bailed.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Rex Omar said; “Bulldog will be granted bail today (January 13th 2021)”.

Again he revealed that sources close to the apprehended have it that he was picked up by some men from the Jubilee House (not the police) and sent to the NIB cells for investigation.

More details coming up.