type here...
GhPageLifestyleRich man cries bitterly after finding out his mother lied to him...
Lifestyle

Rich man cries bitterly after finding out his mother lied to him that his father who is now poor wanted her to abort him

By Armani Brooklyn
Rich man cries bitterly after finding out his mother lied to him that his father who is now poor wanted her to abort him
- Advertisement -

A rich yet Youngman was left to drown in tears after he found out that his father is alive and her mother only told terrible lies about him father who is now poor wanted his mother to abort him.

According to a Twitter user who shared this emotional and sad story on the bird app, all this while, his friend perceived his father to be a very evil man because of the deep lies his mother told him.

Meanwhile, the old man who is now wallowing in severe poverty is innocent and even had no idea that he has son somewhere.

This is not the first time such story has been heard or told – Single mothers usually paint their baby daddies black to their kids for their own personal benefits.

I would suggest that if you were raised by a single parent. By all means find the other parent if still alive. Let them tell you their own side of the story and if truthfully they didn’t want you, you can bounce.

    Source:GhPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 7, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News