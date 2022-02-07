Rich man cries bitterly after finding out his mother lied to him that his father who is now poor wanted her to abort him

- Advertisement -

A rich yet Youngman was left to drown in tears after he found out that his father is alive and her mother only told terrible lies about him father who is now poor wanted his mother to abort him.

According to a Twitter user who shared this emotional and sad story on the bird app, all this while, his friend perceived his father to be a very evil man because of the deep lies his mother told him.

Meanwhile, the old man who is now wallowing in severe poverty is innocent and even had no idea that he has son somewhere.

This is not the first time such story has been heard or told – Single mothers usually paint their baby daddies black to their kids for their own personal benefits.

I would suggest that if you were raised by a single parent. By all means find the other parent if still alive. Let them tell you their own side of the story and if truthfully they didn’t want you, you can bounce.