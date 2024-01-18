Rich man drags ABSA Bank staff to court for refusing to marry him after sponsoring her education for 6 years

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian businessman, identified simply as Otu, has taken legal action against an ABSA Bank contract staff named Mercy Agyei, following their break up.



Otu, who is currently based in Tema, claims that he sponsored Mercy’s education, set up a business for her mother, supported her family, and took care of various financial responsibilities during their six-year relationship.

On his account, he met Mercy in Kumasi, and after proposing marriage, he took it upon himself to finance her university education.

As the relationship progressed, Mercy’s mother suggested that Otu relocate her to Tema.



During her time in Tema, she enrolled at Accra Technical University for an HND program and later pursued a degree program at KNUST, all sponsored by Otu.

Additionally, Otu claims to have supported Mercy’s younger brother and rented an apartment for her mother.

Mercy’s love for Otu took a sudden turn when she secured employment at ABSA Bank as a contract staff.

After bagging a contract with ABSA Bank, Mercy reportedly informed Otu that she was no longer interested in their relationship.

Feeling betrayed and seeking compensation for his investments, Otu has dragged Mercy Agyei to the Kumasi Circuit Court, demanding an amount of Ghc 350,000.

The case is currently pending, and the court has adjourned proceedings to February 20, 2023.

