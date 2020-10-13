Elikem Kumordzie, with host Selly Galley on the Opinions show on Joy Prime TV, zeroed in on the fact that his relationship with rich old women has never been one-sided.

The BBNaija star stated that just as much as he has benefitted from dating opulent older women, they have in turn had a fair share of help from him as well.

Known for his fashion sense and his business mindedness, Elikem has been involved in some controversy in the past as rumours of his romantic relationship with benefactors going sour went rampant.

Apparently, a deal with one of his sugar mummies didn’t go as expected and resulted in a lot of drama which spread all over the media space.

Addressing the issue, Elikem explained that the woman in question backed down from their agreement and ended up making noise about it on social media.

The fashion designer stated that although he admits that his relationship with sugar mummies gave him a lot of benefits financially he also linked some of these rich women up for huge deals with big men in Ghana.

He clarified that he is not particularly fond of dating broke women but he would take a chance with a woman who has great potential.

He concluded by advising young people to not be fooled by celebrity lifestyle but to be focused on achieving their goals.