Richard Agu’s wife speaks and recounts the fears and all from their honeymoon

- Advertisement -

Benedicta Langtaa the wife of Richard Agu has been speaking from their base they are having their honeymoon on the threats they received following their wedding.

Their wedding became a subject of town after one Comfort bliss alleged that she spent close to GHS30,000 on Richard to get into the the military and only to be dumped by her ex lover.

Before the wedding Comfort gave out a number of threats to storm the wedding of Richard Agu to cause a commotion.

According to the wife of Richard, this brought some fears which she advised her husband for them to seek a counsel onn.

She revealed that initially there were some fears when the controversy started on social media about their wedding but after speaking to some pastors and some few others, nerves were calmed.

She disclosed that the massive controversy which surrounded their wedding did not affect her one bit because she had trust in her man.

Benedicta revealed that her husband had broken up with his ex girlfriend four years ago so that was of a little concern to her.

According to her she believed the wedding was going to go on smoothly even though many social media users were against their wedding.