type here...
GhPage Entertainment Richard Agu's wife speaks and recounts the fears and all from their...
Entertainment

Richard Agu’s wife speaks and recounts the fears and all from their honeymoon

By Nazir Hamzah
- Advertisement -

Benedicta Langtaa the wife of Richard Agu has been speaking from their base they are having their honeymoon on the threats they received following their wedding.

Their wedding became a subject of town after one Comfort bliss alleged that she spent close to GHS30,000 on Richard to get into the the military and only to be dumped by her ex lover.

Before the wedding Comfort gave out a number of threats to storm the wedding of Richard Agu to cause a commotion.

According to the wife of Richard, this brought some fears which she advised her husband for them to seek a counsel onn.

She revealed that initially there were some fears when the controversy started on social media about their wedding but after speaking to some pastors and some few others, nerves were calmed.

She disclosed that the massive controversy which surrounded their wedding did not affect her one bit because she had trust in her man.

Benedicta revealed that her husband had broken up with his ex girlfriend four years ago so that was of a little concern to her.

According to her she believed the wedding was going to go on smoothly even though many social media users were against their wedding.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News