Richard Nii Quaye to open an eatery where people would go and eat for free

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian business tycoon, Richard Nii Armah Quaye has disclosed that plans are far advanced towards the opening of a food bank.

It is reported that, as part of his plans to give back to society, the business mogul whose birthday celebration became a topic of online discussion has made up his mind to open a food bank.

According to the report, the food bank would be a place where Ghanaians and interested people would go and eat.

Surprisingly enough, people who go to eat at the food bank would do that at no cost, meaning, eating or taking things would be absolutely free of charge.

