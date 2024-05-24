type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou can never be richer than an underground Nigerian artiste - Fella's...
Entertainment

You can never be richer than an underground Nigerian artiste – Fella’s brother to Medikal

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Fella-Makafui-and-Medikal
Fella-Makafui-and-Medikal

Medikal has been advised by his former brother-in-law to stop bragging about being richer than Nigerian artistes.

It would be remembered that in the wake of the Sarkodie-Dremo beef, Medikal disclosed that he had been unfollowed by Davido on social media but he took it a notch higher to block him.

After the tweet, a netizen came out to attack him and told him that Asake was even richer than him but Medikal responded that he was richer than Asake.

Well, in a new development, the brother of Fella Makafui identified as Richard has asked that is high time Medikal shuts up.

According to him, all the money he keeps bragging about is all kind courtesy of Fella Makafui because Medikal is not richer than even an underground musician in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Medikal is yet to reply to his former brother-in-law for all the allegations levelled against him.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Friday, May 24, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
66 %
2.9mph
56 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways