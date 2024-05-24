Medikal has been advised by his former brother-in-law to stop bragging about being richer than Nigerian artistes.

It would be remembered that in the wake of the Sarkodie-Dremo beef, Medikal disclosed that he had been unfollowed by Davido on social media but he took it a notch higher to block him.

After the tweet, a netizen came out to attack him and told him that Asake was even richer than him but Medikal responded that he was richer than Asake.

Well, in a new development, the brother of Fella Makafui identified as Richard has asked that is high time Medikal shuts up.

According to him, all the money he keeps bragging about is all kind courtesy of Fella Makafui because Medikal is not richer than even an underground musician in Nigeria.

Medikal is yet to reply to his former brother-in-law for all the allegations levelled against him.