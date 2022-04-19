Richest Ghanaian Musicians And Their Estimated Net Worths 2022

- Advertisement -

Who will be the richest musician in Ghana in 2022? Is it going to be Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, or perhaps the new budding Black Sherif?

That is the question on the minds of fans and several music-loving Ghanaians.

In this edition, we present the richest musician in Ghana 2022 and their estimated net worths.

These are Ghanaian musicians who have amassed a sizable fortune from their music, various side hustles such as ambassadorial deals, performances or investments.

Caveat: This is an educative article. Because the system is not solid enough to record all of this vital information, it is incredibly difficult to know an individual’s assets and total net worth in Ghana. As a result, these are just estimations, but they do provide some insight into who the wealthiest musicians in Ghana will be by end of 2022.

List of Top Richest Ghanaian Musicians 2022

1, SARKODIE

Sarkodie is a celebrated Ghanaian rapper who is projected to be the richest Ghanaian musician in 2022. With an estimated net worth of over $11 million in 2022, Sarkodie is in pole position to top the list.

Sarkodie makes his money from online streams, performances, selling of customized merch, virtual concerts, digital sales and ambassadorial deals. Sarkodie charges from GHC50,000 to GHC300,000 for local gigs.

2, SHATTA WALE

Shatta Wale is a celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste who is projected to be the second richest Ghanaian musician in 2022. With an estimated net worth of over $8.5 million in 2022, Shatta will be an integral member of the richest list.

Shatta Wale makes his money from online streams, performances, digital sales and ambassadorial deals. Shatta Wale is arguably the most expensive Ghanaian artist to book for a show. He reportedly charges as high as GHC500,000 for a gig.

3, OKYEAME KWAME

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame is expected to be the third richest Ghanaian musician in 2022. Although he has not been so active in recent years, Okyeame Kwame is projected to make an accumulated net worth of over $7 million in 2022.

Okyeame Kwame makes his money from businesses he wons, online streams, high-level performances, and international ambassadorial deals amongst others.

4, BECCA

Becca is a celebrated Ghanaian singer who is projected to be the fourth richest Ghanaian musician in 2022. With an estimated net worth of over $6.3 million in 2022, Becca is expected to remain the richest female Ghanaian musician in 2022.

Becca makes his money from online streams, performances, and ambassadorial deals and from her work as an entrepreneur.

5, DADDY LUMBA

Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba is a Ghanaian Highlife legend who is projected to make a net worth of $6.1 million in 2022. This will make Daddy Lumba the fifth richest Ghanaian musician in 2022.

Daddy Lumba has been active as a musician for decades. His iconic music has transcended the shores of Africa and still remains relevant years after releases.

Daddy Lumba makes his money from international shows, performances, royalties and online streams. He charges high for a gig.

6, STONEBWOY

Stonebwoy is a popular Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste who is projected to make an estimated net worth of $5.5 million in 2022. This will make Stonebwoy the sixth richest Ghanaian musician in 2022.

Stonebwoy has had a lot of international features that are supposed to make him more money. He also makes money from online streams, digital sales, performances, royalties and the selling of customized merch.

7, R2BEES

The popular Ghanaian music duo R2Bees which includes Rashid Mugeez (Muggeez) and Faisal Hakeem (Paedae) is projected to make an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2022. That will make them the sixth richest Ghanaian musicians in 2022.

R2bees make their money from online streams, performances, digital sales and royalties.

8, REGGIE ROCKSTONE

The legendary Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone long after “hanging his boots” is projected to make an estimated net worth of $4.5 million in 2022.

This makes Reggie Rockstone the eighth richest musician in Ghana. Reggie Rockstone makes his money from online streams, digital sales, royalties and selling ‘waakye’. He also owns a pub called the Rockstone’s office.

9, FUSE ODG

Fuse ODG is a UK-based Ghanaian musician who is projected to make an estimated net worth of $3.5 million in 2022. This makes Fuse ODG the ninth richest Ghanaian musician in 2022.

Fuse ODG makes his money from online streams, digital sales and performances.

10, TINNY

Tinny is a Ghanaian rapper and musician who is projected to make an estimated net worth of over $2.5 million in 2022. This makes Tinny the tenth richest musician in Ghana.

Tinny is not very active in the music industry at the moment. However, he makes his money from royalties and other investments.

Other Ghanaian musicians on the list include

11, Samini — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$2.2 million]

12, D Black — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [ $1.9 million]

13, Kwaw Kese — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [900K – $1 million]

14, Joyce Blessing — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$800K – $900k]

15, Wendy Shay — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$650K – $ 750k]

16, Fameye — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$500K – $600k]

17, King Promise — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$410K – $500k]

18, Kwesi Arthur — Estimated Net Worth 2022[$350K – $400k]

19, Efya — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$200K – $250k]

20, Kuami Eugene — Estimated Net Worth 2022 [$100K – $180k]

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is projected to grow his net worth significantly in 2022. With his deal with Empire and the conditions thereof, it will be quite impossible to predict how much he would make at the end of the year. Black Sherif’s net worth should clock around $500,000 by the end of the year.

KiDi, Kelvynboy, Gyakie and Camidoh are also projected to see substantial increase in their net worths as musicians.