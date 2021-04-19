No pastor has more cars or mansions than me – Rev Owusu Bempah

According to Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Head Pastor of Glorious Way Chapel, he’s the richest pastor in Ghana.

He explains that no pastor in Ghana comes close to his wealth. Talking of plush mansions, flashy cars, money, properties, etc Rev. Bempah says he got it all.

This means, Bempah as projected by him is richer than Arch Bishop Duncan Williams, Rev, Obofour, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, others who according to a search on Google are the richest.

Giving a thumbnail sketch of how rich he is to the public, the preacher unveiled he has many cars including Rolls Royce, Bentley, G-Wagon and all other posh cars one can ever think of. In terms of mansions, he has countless across Ghana.

“What does anyone have more than me?. Money?, Properties?, I have enough of them but I choose not to talk.…. No one in Ghana has cars more than me” Owusu Bempah intimated.

Watch the video below as Owusu Bempah for the first time reveals how rich he is compared to other pastors in Ghana;

He for the first time disclosed this in an interview on ‘The Prophet’s Show’. The renowned man of God said he has not been showing off his affluence because he chooses not to.