Entertainment
Entertainment

Richie Mensah reacts to Kuami Eugene’s exiting Lynx Entertainment

By Kweku Derrick
Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene
Richie Mensah (L) and Kuami Eugene
Music producer Richie Mensah has brushed off reports claiming his signee Kuami Eugene is on the verge of parting ways with Lynx Entertainment.

This comes on the back of a now-deleted tweet the “Angela” hitmaker put out Monday morning hinting at a possible exit to Universal Music.

Kuami Eugene’s cryptic tweet suggests all attempts to overcome whatever challenge at his current label remains unresolved despite several efforts hence, time to bow out.

But responding to the reports, Richie Mensah admitted to hearing the rumour but decided not to provide further commentary to fuel the noise.

He pleaded with the entertainment press to disregard such baseless rumours, saying they detract from the artist’s actual achievements.

He said: “I think sometimes the media shouldn’t give attention to every story. That’s why I don’t say anything because what you do is you are now fanning unnecessary fires. Because whatever I’m saying right now is going to be written about. A story which isn’t even relevant is going to be continued.

“So now, instead of the headlines being about how Kuami Eugene and KiDi are doing in Europe, right now. It’s going to be about what Richie said about what A-Plus said, about what he heard from someone somewhere.

He continued: “I think as media and industry professionals, we need to guard the industry. The people in Australia, who are waiting for Kuami Eugene to come and play a show there, will google and not see how good the show is and rather be reading this,”

“We need to dismiss certain things. That Kuami Eugene is going to leave Lynx. If he leaves Lynx, everyone will know.”

    Source:GHPage

