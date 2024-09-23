Motor rider involved in Kofi Kinaata’s accident allegedly dies

Earlier yesterday, former High-Grade Family signee Martin Kofi King Arthur, known as Kofi Kinaata, was involved in an accident.

As confirmed, the accident happened on the Busia Road and earlier reports indicated that the driver of the musician and the musician were safe.

After the tragic accident, Kofi Kinaata himself shared a video to refute the claims that his driver died on the spot.

In the video, Kofi Kinaata clarified that it was a fat lie that his driver died on the spot of the accident.

He clarified that the motor rider and the person sitting at the back of his bike were in critical condition.

Unfortunately, a report from Gossips24 Avenue alleges that the motor rider has been confirmed dead.

As alleged, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of the moto rider and shared the sad news with Kofi Kinaata and his team.

Stay tuned for more on this sad news…