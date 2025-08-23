A nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), Rejoice Tsotsoo Bortei, has filed a lawsuit against social media activist Ralph Saint Williams, popularly known as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian, over allegations of assault and defamation.

In a writ filed at the High Court, Ms. Bortei is demanding GH?7 million in damages — GH?5 million for battery and GH?2 million for defamation, after she claimed the activist physically attacked her and later published damaging remarks about her on social media.

According to the statement of claim, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17, 2025, while Ms. Bortei was on duty at Ridge Hospital.

She alleges that Mr. Williams stormed the emergency ward with a group of men, demanding immediate treatment for what he described as an injury to his fingers.

When staff insisted he follow hospital procedures, he allegedly became violent, hurling insults and filming staff and patients without consent.

The nurse stated that in the course of treating other patients, she was struck by Mr. Williams with a clenched fist and a metallic cellphone before being attacked by the activist and his alleged followers.

She suffered injuries to her arm, shoulder, waist, and other parts of her body and has since been experiencing chest pains, severe headaches, and trauma, including panic attacks.

Ms. Bortei further accuses Mr. Williams of later publishing a live video in which he called her a liar and claimed she had fabricated her injuries to “cover the nonsense going on at the hospital.”

She argues that the comments damaged her reputation as a professional nurse, casting her as untrustworthy and unfit to practice.

Beyond damages, the plaintiff is also seeking a court order compelling Mr. Williams to issue a public retraction and apology, an injunction restraining him from publishing further defamatory statements, and another injunction preventing him from coming within 50 meters of her.