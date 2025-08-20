Ridge Hospital supports nurse allegedly assaulted by Ralph

The management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, has extended support to the nurse who social activist Ralph St. Williams allegedly assaulted on August 18, 2025.

In a statement shared on the hospital’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 20, management revealed that the nurse, who reportedly lost her phone during a mob attack at the Emergency Unit, had been gifted a brand-new mobile phone as well as financial assistance.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Leslie Issa Adam-Zakariah, together with other senior officials, presented the items to the nurse. She received GH?800 to replace her lost phone and an additional undisclosed cash amount to support her recovery.

“WE STAND WITH OUR OWN! Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has presented a new mobile phone, a cash amount of GH?800 (to replace what she lost), as well as an additional undisclosed cash support to the rotation nurse who was assaulted during the recent mob attack at the Emergency Unit.

Management further wished her a speedy recovery and assured her of their continued support and concern for her well-being,” part of the post read.

The hospital has assured the nurse of full backing as she navigates the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, pledging to stand by her every step of the way.