A nurse who alleged to be working with Accra Regional Hospital also known as the Ridge has exposed how Obour and his late dad placed the lives of patients and staff of the hospital at risk.

Bice Osei Kuffuor aka ‘Obuor’, who is the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, reportedly lost his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kufour, 75, to the new coronavirus on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

According to reports, Obour’s father died before tests carried out on him showed he had the coronavirus.

It also said that the deceased is said to have come into contact with some health workers who may not have known of his infection earlier.

About 15 of the health workers who were on duty at the time are expected to be taken through self-isolation while contact tracing begins.

As earlier reported by some media portals, the hospital closed its emergency ward for disinfection after Obour’s father died of coronavirus at the ward.

Following the bizarre incident, a nurse alleged to be a worker at Ridge Hospital has also shed some light on Obour’s dad’s coronavirus situation.

In a WhatsApp conversation between a nurse and the friend which has surfaced online, the nurse alleged that Obour knew his father had the virus.

According to the nurse, Obour visited his dad at the hospital and had physical contact with some nurses and house officers, possibly exposing them to the virus.

The nurse suggested Obour withheld some information about his father’s health status because he feared he would be isolated at the time.

Read the chat below.

