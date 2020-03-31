type here...
Home Entertainment Ridge nurse exposes how Obour's father infected staff and patients with coronavirus
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Ridge nurse exposes how Obour’s father infected staff and patients with coronavirus

By Qwame Benedict
0
Obour-Ridge-HOspital
Ridge nurse exposes how Obour's father infected staff and patients with coronavirus
- Advertisement -

A nurse who alleged to be working with Accra Regional Hospital also known as the Ridge has exposed how Obour and his late dad placed the lives of patients and staff of the hospital at risk.

Bice Osei Kuffuor aka ‘Obuor’, who is the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, reportedly lost his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kufour, 75, to the new coronavirus on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

View this post on Instagram

Obour

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Also Read: Tell the whole world what killed my father – Obour to Ridge Hospital

According to reports, Obour’s father died before tests carried out on him showed he had the coronavirus.

It also said that the deceased is said to have come into contact with some health workers who may not have known of his infection earlier.

About 15 of the health workers who were on duty at the time are expected to be taken through self-isolation while contact tracing begins.

As earlier reported by some media portals, the hospital closed its emergency ward for disinfection after Obour’s father died of coronavirus at the ward.

Also Read: Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

Following the bizarre incident, a nurse alleged to be a worker at Ridge Hospital has also shed some light on Obour’s dad’s coronavirus situation.

In a WhatsApp conversation between a nurse and the friend which has surfaced online, the nurse alleged that Obour knew his father had the virus.

According to the nurse, Obour visited his dad at the hospital and had physical contact with some nurses and house officers, possibly exposing them to the virus.

The nurse suggested Obour withheld some information about his father’s health status because he feared he would be isolated at the time.

Also Read: Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

Read the chat below.

View this post on Instagram

Ridge Nurse exposes Obour

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Now be the judge for yourself.

Previous articleTell the whole world what killed my father – Obour to Ridge Hospital
Next articleGhanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Coronavirus victim escapes from quarantine facility in the North

Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a Guinean citizen who tested positive to the deadly coronavirus has escaped from the health facility...
Read more
Entertainment

Sonnie Badu descends heavily on the Police and military for abusing people in the name of lockdown

Qwame Benedict -
US-based Ghana Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has lashed out heavily on the Ghana Police service and the Military for abusing civilians all...
Read more
Entertainment

Tell the whole world what killed my father – Obour to Ridge Hospital

Qwame Benedict -
Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known in showbiz as Obour who is also the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana has asked...
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Obour knew his father was infected with coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has been under criticism after it was revealed that...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
55 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of...
Read more
News

Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

RASHAD -
There appears to be anger among some section of Ghanaians in relation to how the police and military are handling the whole...
Read more
Entertainment

Jupitar recounts how Shatta Wale received heavy slaps from a Policeman

Qwame Benedict -
The capital city Accra is currently under a partial lockdown and one of the best ways for people to join themselves is...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News