A JHS graduate’s attempt to express happiness after school has landed him into trouble.

Numerous people trend across social media platforms for good reasons, but the same cannot be said about the guy in focus.

Speaking during an interview, the young guy who much cannot be said about his identity was asked how he felt after writing his final paper.

In his response, the young guy happily stated that he was feeling exaggerated, meanwhile, exaggeration has nothing to do with one’s feelings.