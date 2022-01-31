Rihanna & A$ap Rocky expecting their first child – Photos

- Advertisement -

Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The pregnant singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during an outing in Harlem, Rocky’s hometown, over the weekend.

Rihanna, 33, wore a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button and a pair of loose ripped jeans. She completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels.

The rapper, also 33, paired leather pants with a white sweater and blue jacket as he and the “Ocean’s Eight” star walked down the street.

The pair stopped strolling at one point so Rocky could wrap his arm around Rihanna and give her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

e’re told the lovebirds hit up trendy NYC eatery Carbone earlier this month and had to be seated at a different table in order to accommodate RiRi’s burgeoning belly.

“Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump,” an insider exclusively told Page Six.

“At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!”

Check out the photos below to know more…

Source: Pagesix