Entertainment
Entertainment

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky breakup, cheating rumours ‘not true’, source says

By Kweku Derrick
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
The buzz making rounds that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had split up because he cheated on her are not true, a source directly connected to both artistes has told TMZ.

The rumour that circulated on Thursday claims Rihanna called it quits with A$AP after she caught him cheating with Amina Muaddi – a shoe designer for Rihanna’s Fenty brand.

However, in a report from TMZ published on Friday, the source first said, “100% false on both counts,” and then added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

It’s worth noting that Rihanna is pregnant with ASAP’s baby, and Muaddi does have a connection to her.

The ensuing rumour originated from writer Louis Pisano, who made a tweet about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship.

Pisano later addressed the situation on Twitter, writing an apology and stating he’ll be taking a break from Twitter.

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” he wrote.

The RiRi and Rocky have been friends since 2012 before they got together back in November 2020 and started hooking up.

    Source:GHPage

