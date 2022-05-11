type here...
Efia Odo ‘begs’ Rihanna for deal as she opens Fenty Shop in Ghana

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has virtually begged superstar singer Rihanna for an ambassadorial deal.

This comes on the back of an official announcement made by the ‘Diamonds” hitmaker about opening her Fenty Shop in selected African markets including Ghana.

In a tweet, Rihhnana had written:

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica

No sooner had she posted the news than Efia Odo started begging her for an ambassadorial deal.

First, she had asked Rihanna to look in her direction if she wanted a Ghanaian representative for her Fenty Shop.

Furthemeore, Efia Odo shared a saucy photo of herself to entice Rihanna about her readiness to be an ambassador for the Fenty shop where she rocks the undies and promotes the products to the Ghanaian consumers.

Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand that was launched on September 8, 2017, by Rihanna. The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, especially its Pro Filt’R foundation. The original foundation launch included 40 shades since expanded to 50. [Wikipedia].

Rihanna Opening a Fenty shop in Ghana and other African countries would potentially increase her wealth and the reach of her products and Efia Odo wants to be an integral member.

