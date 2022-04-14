Pregnant Rihanna reportedly breaks up with Asap Rocky for cheating

- Advertisement -

Rumours suggest that singer Rihana has reportedly broken up with rapper Asap Rocky.

Rihanna allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi, according to Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid.

In February 2022, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines when they announced they were having a child together.

Kurro affirmed the following:

“Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”

“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”

Apparently Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi ? pic.twitter.com/X3r75uBU64 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 14, 2022

It is still a rumour.