type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPregnant Rihanna reportedly breaks up with Asap Rocky for cheating
Entertainment

Pregnant Rihanna reportedly breaks up with Asap Rocky for cheating

By Albert
Pregnant Rihanna reportedly breaks up with Asap Rocky for cheating
- Advertisement -

Rumours suggest that singer Rihana has reportedly broken up with rapper Asap Rocky.

Rihanna allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi, according to Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid.

In February 2022, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines when they announced they were having a child together.

Kurro affirmed the following:

“Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”

“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”

It is still a rumour.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    3.2mph
    75 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News