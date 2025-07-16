type here...
Rihanna trends with below-the-bump dressing

By Armani Brooklyn
Rihanna

Songstress and entrepreneur, Rihanna, has made it into the headlines with a below the baby bump dressing.

Rihanna confirmed at the 2025 Met Gala that she is pregnant with her and partner ASAP Rocky’s third baby.

“It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up,” Rocky quipped to the Associated Press of the news. “I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we happy.”

Rihanna shut down the red carpet during fashion’s biggest night in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble, cradling her baby bump as she ascended the stairs.

