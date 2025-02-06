type here...
Entertainment

RIP Kofi Oduro- Prophet Ogyaba Says As He Curses Kofi Oduro For Talking About His Issue

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba has clapped back at Kofi Oduro.

This comes after Prophet Kofi Oduro lambasted Ogyaba over his issue with Cassie.

As if that was not enough, Kofi Oduro after firing shots at Prophet Ogyaba bathed him with numerous curses.

Well, Ogyaba has seen the trending video and has via his official TikTok page responded to his colleague pastor.

In a TikTok post sighted by Gh Page, Prophet Ogyaba quoted Ecclesiastes 7: 20 and used it to fire shots at Prophet Kofi Oduro.

He went on to label Kofi Oduro as a stupid man, adding that he will die a stupid death just like he wishes for him.

In the concluding part of his post, Prophet Ogyaba wrote “RIP Kofi Oduro”.

- GhPage
