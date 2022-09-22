- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has debunked widespread reports alleging she has welcomed a set of twin girls.

News spun on social media Wednesday, September 21, that the actress who tied the knot with her husband, Fidelis Anosike, in April had given birth in the United Kingdom.

Multiple reports by media in Nigeria said a source close to the actress and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, confirmed the news.

Rita, 41, has however described the reports as “Fake News” via a response she put up on her Twitter page.

Social media had been buzzing with congratulatory messages ever since the news of her delivery broke.