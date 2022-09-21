type here...
Rita Dominic and husband reportedly welcome twins in the UK

By Kweku Derrick
Rita Dominic and husband Fidelis Anosike
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike have reportedly welcomed a set of twins in the United Kingdom, following their marriage six months ago.

The news broke this morning, alleging the popular actress gave birth to twin girls. A source disclosed to the couple is reported to have said the mother and her children are in good health.

The 47-year-old Nollywood star and her heartthrob tied the knot on April 19, 2022, in a much-publicised ceremony in Imo State that had family members, close friends and industry colleagues in attendance.

However, at the time of her wedding in April, it was clear that she was already pregnant.

It would be recalled that shortly after the wedding, there were allegations of Dominic’s husband cheating on her with a couple of her friends. She failed to respond to the claims but rather posted pictures of her and her husband in a couple of posses.

Social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages ever since the news of her delivery broke.

It’s worth noting that one reason many have received the news with so much joy is that this set of twins is the actress’ first child.

    Source:GHPage

