Rita Dominic undergoes interesting ritual before allowed to enter husband’s house

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic was made to undergo a traditional ritual before she was allowed into her husband’s house.

This comes only days after the 46-year-old actress married Fidelis Anosike, the love of her life.

The newly married Rita Dominic was required to be officially welcomed into her husband’s home, as the custom of the Anosike family tradition demanded.

Rita Dominic was escorted by a group of women singing in their own tongue in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Rita, who was clad in black, danced among women dressed in traditional Igbo garb.

At a relatively old age, Rita Dominic got married to her sweetheart Fidelis Anosike.

The traditional wedding ceremony between Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike which took place on April 19 2022 was heavily attended by several celebrities.

Celebrities in attendance included Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw amongst others.

The bridal shower for Rita Dominic came off at Imo State on April 10, 2022.

