type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRita Dominic undergoes interesting ritual before allowed to enter husband's house
Entertainment

Rita Dominic undergoes interesting ritual before allowed to enter husband’s house

By Albert
Rita Dominic undergoes interesting ritual before allowed to enter husband's house
- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic was made to undergo a traditional ritual before she was allowed into her husband’s house.

This comes only days after the 46-year-old actress married Fidelis Anosike, the love of her life.

The newly married Rita Dominic was required to be officially welcomed into her husband’s home, as the custom of the Anosike family tradition demanded.

Rita Dominic was escorted by a group of women singing in their own tongue in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Rita, who was clad in black, danced among women dressed in traditional Igbo garb.

At a relatively old age, Rita Dominic got married to her sweetheart Fidelis Anosike.

The traditional wedding ceremony between Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike which took place on April 19 2022 was heavily attended by several celebrities.

Celebrities in attendance included Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw amongst others.

The bridal shower for Rita Dominic came off at Imo State on April 10, 2022.

See more about Rita Dominic’s wedding HERE.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 24, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    1.9mph
    0 %
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News