Rita Dominic marries at age 46, photos and videos from wedding
Entertainment

Rita Dominic marries at age 46, photos and videos from wedding

By Albert
Rita Dominic marries at age 46, photos and videos from wedding
Celebrated Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has finally settled down at age 46.

At a relatively old age, Rita Dominic got married to her sweetheart Fidelis Anosike.

The traditional wedding ceremony between Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike which took place on April 19 2022 was heavily attended by several celebrities.

Celebrities in attendance included Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw amongst others.

The bridal shower for Rita Dominic came off at Imo State on April 10, 2022.

Check Out Photos Below:

Fidelis Anosike is an Anambra State businessman and the legal husband of Rita Dominic.

He is the Publisher of Daily Times.

Fidelis Anosike holds high as the founder of the Multimedia company called Folio Media Group in Nigeria.

Check Out Some Of The Videos

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike have known each other and dated for years before getting married.

