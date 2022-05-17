type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRita Dominic’s husband accused of having an affair with two Nollywood actresses
Entertainment

Rita Dominic’s husband accused of having an affair with two Nollywood actresses

By Kweku Derrick
Rita Dominic and husband Fidelis Anosike
Rita Dominic and husband Fidelis Anosike
- Advertisement -

The latest rumour in town has it that the husband of veteran Nollywood star, Rita Dominic is having an amorous relationship with two Nigerian actresses whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

Rita and Fidelis Anosike tied the knot in a colourful and star-studded traditional wedding ceremony on April 19, and in less than one month their union has already been rocked by a new scandal.

According to controversial Nigerian Instagram gossip blog Gistlovers, while Anosike was dating Rita Dominic, he was allegedly also dating two unnamed actresses prior to their wedding.

The report adds that even after their nuptials, Fidelis hasn’t called off his alleged affair with the two celebrities as he has chosen to keep them as his concubines.

Gistlovers further alleges that these two actresses were present at the couple’s wedding and danced energetically in support of their supposed friend.

Check out screenshots of the post below.

The gossip blog has threatened to release the names of the two Nollywood stars in the coming days if responses from an online poll go well.

Stay tuned for the unfolding drama.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 17, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News