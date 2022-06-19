type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Watch: US singer Rita Ora dances to Camido’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix

By Kweku Derrick
Rita Ora Camidoh Sugarcane
American singer Rita Ora has showed off her playful side in a hilarious dancing TikTok video she posted on Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old singer made fans smile with the footage of her energetic moves as she danced to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix.

Rita donned a revealing white cropped vest and tracksuit bottoms flashing her toned abs and underboob.

Watch the hilarious video below

Rita covered her face with a blue sheet mask while using a crystal roller to cleanse her complexion before filming the amusing TikTok video in her hotel room.

