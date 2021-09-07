type here...
GhPageEntertainmentRitual killings do not work; priests who request human parts are scammers...
Entertainment

Ritual killings do not work; priests who request human parts are scammers – Kwaku Bonsam (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Nana-Kwaku-Bonsam
Nana-Kwaku-Bonsam
- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, has said that ritualists who claim to have spiritual powers to make people rich overnight are scammers.

According to him, there is nothing like ritual money or money-doubling that ritualists are able to perform.

In an interview with Citi 97.3 FM, the popular traditional icon dared anyone who thinks he is wrong to come out and challenge him with any evidence that they may have.

Kwaku Bonsam further stated that if it were possible to produce so much money, every ritualist would have been a millionaire and not be in the positions they usually find themselves.

Speaking on what they are actually able to do, Kwaku said that it is possible to perform sacrifices with animals so that individuals are able to have breakthroughs in their life and livelihood.

“Human blood is also not required. There is nothing we do with that and I have never requested it. Ritual killings do not work. The ritualists who say they need human parts are scammers who just want to dupe people,” Kwaku Bonsam also said.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
80.5 ° F
80.5 °
80.5 °
74 %
3.2mph
63 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News