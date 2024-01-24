type here...
Roadside beggar who gathered Ghc 40K to marry in tears as wife divorces him a few months after their wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An elderly Ghanaian man, who spent two years begging on the streets to raise funds for his wedding and a small business for his wife, is now facing the harsh reality of divorce just months after tying the knot.

The estranged husband shared his painful story of sacrifice, determination, and subsequent heartbreak during an appearance on AKOMA FM.

According to him, he endured the challenges of street begging for two years to accumulate an amount of Ghc 40,000, which he invested in marrying the love of his life and establishing a small business for her.

However, the joy of their union was short-lived as within a few months, the wife decided to end the marriage abruptly.

Shocked and devastated, the elderly man revealed that his wife had left for her hometown and says she was no longer interested in the marriage

When he confronted her, she replied him with merciless insults and also warned him never to call her again.

The man left in a state of emotional turmoil, is now grappling with the harsh reality of abandonment.

The story serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of human relationships and the emotional toll such experiences can take on individuals, leaving them vulnerable and brokenhearted.

