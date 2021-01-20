type here...
Robbers attack and kill armed police officer after making away with GHC 500,000

By Qwame Benedict
Some armed robbers have attacked and killed a police officer guarding a bullion van on the Dunkwa – Obuasi road.

According to a source, the bullion van which contained cash of GHC 500,000 belonging to GCB bank and was heading to New Edubuase from Dunkwa.

It is said that the robbers numbering about ten(10) with guns also came from a nearby town on the Asokwa junction – Obuasi road.

The source revealed that the armed men crossed the bullion van and started shooting sporadically into the van which ended up killing the policeman on guard who has been identified as Cpl. Baba Martin of Dunkwa Police command.

The report continued that armed men after killing the policeman made away with the GHC500,000 in the van, as well as, the gun belonging to the policeman containing 20 rounds.

Source:Ghpage

