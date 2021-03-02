Robbers attack CALBank bullion van carrying huge cash in daylight operation in Accra

- Advertisement -

In a broad daylight heist, some robbers attacked a bullion van ferrying an unspecified amount of money belonging to CAL Bank.

The incident went down on an unmotorable and untarred road behind the Danpong Hospital and in front of Harvest Christian Academy at Baastona.

Per a police report sighted by Ghpage, in the noon hours of about 3:30 pm yesterday, Police were informed about the robbery.

According to an eyewitness account, the well planned out operation took place after robbers intercepted the bullion van, and made away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Eyewitnesses say that the van was seen coming from Danpong Hospital direction, ahead of a black Toyota Camry, towards the main Addogonno road linking Baatsonaa and Nungua.

They claim that the black Camry in which the robbers rode overtook the bullion van and abruptly stopped it.

Apparently, one of the marauders came down and after giving warning shots the driver of the van as well as one other guy run off leaving only a Police officer safeguarding the money in the van.

An eyewitness also said that the Policeman was ordered out of the bullion van by the four robbers who assaulted him with a mallet, took his serviced rifle and ordered him to lie flat.

Again, the robbers damaged the locks on the bullion van with the mallet and drove off after packing the money into their black Camry.

A shot taken by an onlooker shows that the registration number of the black Camry used for the robbery as GX 6337-14.

The driver of the Bullion van, a staff of CAL Bank, Baatsona Branch, Ebo Amissah came back to the scene with officials from the bank.

Besides the cash, one Samsung tablet and two CAL Bank cheques from Paa Nii Agency with face values of Ghc17,000 and Ghc50,000 each were also taken by the robbers.

The Police Officer sustained some injuries and hence joined a Police vehicle to be sent to the hospital.

Police after combing the area apprehended one Philip Tamakloe in suspicion that he might be part of the gang.

Three spent and one live AK 47 ammunitions were collected from the scene. Investigations are ongoing as suspect Philip Tamakloe has been detained for a thorough interrogation.