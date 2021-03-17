Robbers attack petrol station and make $15,000 from selling fuel for 3 hours

- Advertisement -

A gang of armed robbers reportedly stormed a fuel station in Zimbabwe and made a chunk of money from selling fuel to customers.

Reports coming in suggest that the robbers spent about 3 hours dispersing fuel to customers and made sales worth $15,000 during the operation.

Apparently, the gunmen stomped the petrol station to rob it but realized they had not made enough sales and had to improvise.

Customers, oblivious of what was going on, drove in and bought fuel from the robbers thinking they were real salesmen.

Meanwhile, it is reported that they made away with an estimated $15,000 at the end of the operation.