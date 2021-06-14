Just In: Robbers shoot bullion van driver, police officer & woman at Korle-bu

Reports reaching GhPage.com indicates that there has been a robbery attack on the Korle-bu road in Accra.

According to a post shared on social media by media personality Afia Pokua Vim Lady, a bullion driver, a police officer and a woman have been shot dead.

It is believed that suspected armed robbers attacked the bullion van and shot the driver and the police officer in the process.

Afia Pokua wrote; “Shooting on Korle bu road. Bullion van driver, a police officer and a woman shot dead. Chaos as police. God save Ghana”.

The police are currently at the scene to conduct investigations into the matter.