At least five people were injured after armed robbers attacked a church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region on Good Friday.

The armed men reportedly stormed the church on April 15 at around 1 am while a watch night service to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ was underway.

Three persons among the injured were children, according to Accra-based 3news.

The unidentified robbers made away with the church’s offertory and phones belonging to the congregants.