Robbers storm SHS in Kumasi, rob and sexually molest female students

Armed robbers attacked and made away with cash and properties of the students at Spiritan Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to eye witnesses the two robbers stormed the school campus on February 14th 2021 with heavy weapons to rob the students and also molested some of the female students.

The Ghana Police service disclosed the robbers made way with valuable items belonging to the students including mobile phones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr Pual Yeboah Asiamah, the Assemblyman of the area, Adankwame, in an interview with Pure FM confirmed the unfortunate incident and revealed the robbers molested some of the female students after their operation.

From the narration by the Assemblyman, some of the students had to run for cover of their lives when they noticed the present of the robbers.

“Adankwame has recorded several robbery cases…robbers are really tormenting the lives of the people. It is difficult to go out after 7pm and before 7am due to insecurity in the community” He said.

Mr Yeboah noted that since after the incident, many students have been traumatized affecting teaching and learning in the school.

According to him measures have been put in place to tighten security at the school.

As at filing this report, no arrest has made so far, they school has filled an official complain and investigations have commenced.

